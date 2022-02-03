LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization is helping Louisville's homeless escape the cold by putting them in hotel rooms Thursday night.
Feed Louisville has been taking people from encampments around the city and putting them in hotel rooms, which are being paid for out of pocket and with donations.
Last week, the nonprofit helped get items for people who were more comfortable staying outdoors.
Feed Louisville is paying for more than 100 rooms at four hotels downtown.
"We've already had frostbite cases this year. We've had a couple people die of exposure this year," said Donny Greene, Feed Louisville co-founder. "So anything we can do to protect folks in our community, we need to do regardless of who those folks are."
In addition to helping the homeless get out of the cold, Feed Louisville is running healthy, hot and free meals to them.
Feed Louisville was founded at the start of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to get meals to the city's homeless communities.
