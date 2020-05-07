LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several Louisville nonprofits told Louisville Metro Council members Wednesday that they are in the fight of their financial lives.
Louisville Metro Council's budget committee held the first of two virtual budget hearings Wednesday. The council is giving organizations the chance to make their case for why their funds that have been cut in the mayor's proposed budget should be restored.
Jennifer Hancock, with Volunteers of America, told the council that the funding is vital to fighting homelessness.
"Without additional Metro funding for some of our VOA housing programs, we will be forced to close them," she said. "Our VOA represents a collection of essential frontline services that fight homelessness in Louisville."
Hancok said every dollar the city invests in the VOA's program saves the community $3.
Metro Council plans to host a second virtual budget hearing at 6 p.m. May 13. You can register online or at 502-574-3902.
You can submit your comments on this form.
