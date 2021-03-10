LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced safety preparations the city is taking ahead of Saturday's observance of one year since the death of Breonna Taylor.
Those preparations by public safety officials were outlined in a news release from the mayor's office and were drawn up in conjunction with Fischer, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields and Vincent James, the city's chief of community building.
In a statement, Fischer said he believes the weekend events will be, "a solemn remembrance of tragedies, a recognition of changes that those tragedies have brought and will bring, and a reminder of the work still ahead to build a city of equity and a police department working with the community to be the best in the nation."
Certain blocks adjacent to Jefferson Square Park will be limited to pedestrian traffic only, with no parking, from after morning rush hour on Friday, March 12, through Sunday, March 14. This is being done in an effort, "to create a walking plaza and ensure the safety of those planning to gather at Jefferson Square Park this weekend," Fischer's office said.
The streets affected are the following:
- Jefferson Street from Fifth to Seventh Street
- Liberty Street from Fifth to Seventh Street
- Cedar Street from Sixth to Seventh Street
- Congress Alley from Sixth to Seventh Street
- Court Place from Fifth to Sixth Street
- Sixth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Fifth Street from Market to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Armory Place from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street
Anyone going to the park for any reason is advised to rideshare in an effort to cut down on traffic and be prepared to walk a few blocks. Police will assist with Americans with Disabilities Act access at the corner of Sixth and Market streets.
Some TARC routes may be impacted. Riders are advised to check the TARC website for details.
"As I've shared with the protest leaders we've talked with, the goal is to allow a safe space for people to gather and express themselves in a peaceful, lawful way," Shields said in a statement.
Additionally, Fischer's office announced plans for a special marker in Jefferson Square Park, "to recognize the tragedies of 2020, as well as the reforms those events initiated."
According to the news release, the front of the marker will read:
The back of the marker will read:
Fischer's office said Jefferson Square Park will be cleaned daily after this weekend, and permits for events will be required "as outlined under city ordinances." The city will work with families the week of March 15 to remove and store memorial items left in the park.
The city worked with homeless advocates last month to remove unsheltered people from the park and place them in "more sustainable, safe housing," according to the news release.
"When people come to see this park, where the local 2020 demonstrations were centered -- prompting public safety reforms and a movement toward greater racial equity -- we want them to come to a beautiful, safe and inviting space," Fischer said in a statement. "And given its historic role as a site to remember first responders who died in the line of duty, we have a real opportunity to create a space for unity, for broader understanding and compassion. That's something we will only achieve by working together, and I am confident our city will rise to this moment."
Police shot and killed Taylor, an emergency room tech and former EMT, during an undercover raid on her apartment on Springfield Drive as part of a series of raids elsewhere that targeted narcotics trafficking.
No drugs or money were found in her home.
Taylor’s death touched off Louisville’s racial justice protests and gained national prominence as demonstrations spread across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who died after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe."
