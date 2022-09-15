LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra will kick off the 2022-23 season this weekend with Swing, Swagger and Sway, featuring the music of Wynton Marsalis and guest artist Tessa Lark, a Kentucky native and world-renowned violinist.
The Wynton Marsalis composition — Violin Concerto in D — blends musical genres like blues, jazz and bluegrass together with classical across its four movements.
Lark will perform the concerto on a very rare violin, a Maggini violin, dating back to 1600. It's on loan from the Stradivarius Society of Chicago.
Saturday's performance begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
