LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Many people outside enjoying the nice weather Saturday may have noticed a pop-up concert by one of Louisville's top musicians.
Louisville Orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams decided to help bring some cheer at a time people could use it.
With just a keyboard and two speakers, Abrams set up in the courtyard of the Treyton Oak Towers Retirement Community in Old Louisville. As he played classics from Bach and Randy Newman, residents opened their windows to hear the pop-up concert.
"We didn't tell anyone where we were going, we don't want people congregating -- it's very important for people to understand," Abrams said. "We all have a role to play and if my little role is to share some music even if three people actually come to their window to hear it and I have made three people's days better -- that's enough."
The next stop was Shawnee Park from the back of a Metro Parks box truck.
Abrams tickled the ivories as people drove by for a quick serenade and the speakers blared for those jogging and driving with their windows down.
The day was all part of Lift Up Lou, a campaign to provide the community with activities and resources to boost spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Abrams also said the mini concerts help give a voice to those in the arts who maybe be temporarily silenced and struggling.
"We're on the front lines of social isolation and we are here to support everybody that's on the front lines of the virus itself," said Abrams.
Until he can get back up on stage, he's living in the moment and spreading some cheer one note at a time.
"There will be a time to rebuild our organizations, there will be a time to fundraise and do all this -- right now we serve and we share in whatever way we can," Abrams said.
Abrams wrapped up his pop-up concerts with a final stop in Chickasaw Park.
