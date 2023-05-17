LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is hiring lifeguards for the summer.
Applicants who commit to work for Louisville Parks and Recreation will able to participate in free American Red Cross Lifeguard Training. Applicants must be 15 years or older.
According to a news release, the course provides lifeguard, first aid and CPR/AED certifications. The course teaches candidates the skills needed to prevent and respond to aquatic emergencies.
Classes will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on May 22, 23 and 25 at Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center at 201 Reservoir Avenue. Participants have to attend all the classes.
Louisville Parks and Recreation said lifeguard pays is $15.15 an hour with the guarantee of 36 to 40 hours per week.
Anyone interested in applying can call the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center at (502) 574-1493 or learn more by clicking here.
