LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville parks department is working on a long-term plan for the city's pools, and it wants the public's input before going forward.
The plan includes the future usage of the city's four outdoor pools and its indoor aquatic center.
To fill out an online survey about your experience at the pools, click here.
Four public meetings will also be held to gather input:
- Sun Valley Community Center, 650 Bethany Lane
- Monday, April 18, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Ave.
- Thursday, April 21, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center, 201 Reservoir Road
- Tuesday, April 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Ave.
- Thursday, April 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.