LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parks around Louisville could be getting an upgrade thanks to a matching program that could get started this summer.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy is raising funds to match the city of Louisville's potential $1.2 million investment, which still needs to be approved by Metro Council in June.
Four months ago, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced planned park improvements covered in the city budget, which will go to Louisville Metro Council for approval:
- $500,000 for a new Central Park Spray Pad
- $200,000 for Central Park sidewalks
- $300,000 for Chickasaw Park, including $150,000 for tennis court improvements, $150,000 for sidewalk and lighting improvements
- $150,000 for safety improvements at Cherokee Park's Scenic Loop
- $50,000 for Wayside Park
The investment at Central Park in Old Louisville could go a long way in enhancing the popular park.
"Central Park is really one of the busiest parks in the city," said Layla George, President and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy. "We have the St. James Court Art Show that is there every year, Kentucky Shakespeare, Old Louisville Live. There is a lot of music events so there is a lot of activity there already."
Olmsted Parks Conservancy wants to match the city's investment so the money can go farther.
"With inflation and supply chain issues the cost ballooned from $800,000 to $1.2 million so we needed to go back to the mayor and see if he would allocate funds so we could complete the spray pad and do everything," George said.
The sidewalks at Central Park would also be fixed up because so many tree roots have started pushing up concrete, making navigating difficult for people with disabilities.
According to a news release, a study revealed peer cities invest $107 in public spending per resident while Louisville's parks receive $40 in public spending per resident. As a result, 55 percent of Metro parks are now in "poor" or "fair" condition.
The popular Scenic Loop at Cherokee Park will also add safety improvements as part of the plan. More signage would be added and parts of the road would be narrowed and speed would be decreased.
"Since it had reopened from COVID we still are finding a lot of people driving the wrong way, surprisingly, and a lot of cars going too fast," George said.
Jason Canuel, Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation assistant director of engineering and infrastructure, said Olmsted Parks proposed contributions would get projects off the shelf and into reality.
"They help us do more with what we do have so it supplements and helps us do a whole lot more," Canuel said.
Near Churchill Downs, a small one-acre Wayside Park is looking at $50,000 improvements including a new historical sign, which is often stolen, and care of its original benches.
"What we are doing today, we are going to be able to enjoy for the next 20 to 25 years down the road, so it's a great investment," Canuel said.
Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a resolution in December 2022 supporting the Parks for All Action Plan, and the search for a new Parks and Recreation Department director is underway.
The Louisville Metro parks system is comprised of 120 parks, 14 community centers, pools, golf courses, greenways, parkways, and two historic homes.
To learn more about Olmsted Parks Conservancy, click here.
