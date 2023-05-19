LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville's largest park will soon have a brand new addition for kids to enjoy this summer.
Shawnee Park will celebrate the grand opening of its new Nature Play Space on Tuesday with a free play event. The new Nature Play — funded by The Norton Foundation — area is located near the Shawnee Pavilion behind the traditional playground and spray pad.
Children created drawings and 3D models of amenities they wanted to be included in the space.
"We were thrilled with the variety of play features that the children dreamed up," said Matt Spalding, director of stewardship for the Olmsted Parks Conservancy. "The climbing posts, balance beam and sand box are all very different from what traditional playgrounds offer in the neighborhood."
Olmsted said in a news release Friday that nature play spaces invite "a child's interpretation of how an object can be used. Simple logs can be climbing opportunities, hiding places and even imaginary ships or mountains."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.