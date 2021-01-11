LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville pastor is standing by his controversial message during a recent church service.
Pastor Bob Rodgers, of Evangel World Prayer Center, spoke about the presidential election during a prayer fasting service Sunday.
"Father, those that have lied, those that have stolen this election, those that have cheated, I place the curse of God upon them," Rodgers said during the televised service. "I curse you with weakness in your body. I curse you with poverty. I curse you with the worst year you've ever had in the name of the Lord."
Several other pastors in Louisville said they are offended by the message.
"It was pretty disturbing stuff, promoting a narrative that's not true," said Rev. Damian Thompson of Emmanuel Baptist Church. "That's false in our country and undermining the overall effects and using Christianity to do that. It's a problem for me as a leader. It's a problem as a faith leader."
Joshua Hart, the pastor of All Nations Worship Assembly in Louisville and Chicago, is also vocalizing his distaste for what Rodgers said to a live televised audience.
"I don't see Jesus cursing people or putting damnation on people or putting poverty on people," Hart said. "I see his whole ministry breaking poverty off of them. I have a bit of an issue with the way that my personal savior is being used for political power."
In a Zoom interview Monday night, WDRB News spoke to Rodgers, who is defending what he said.
"This is praying for a nation that Satan is trying to destroy," Rodgers said. "And Satan is using people, and God gives us great power and authority, and I'm using that power and authority in Jesus' name."
Rodgers said his prayer was not aimed at voters, but at what he calls crooked politicians and traitors.
"It's a biblical prayer," he said. "It's a prayer that we as Christians have a right to pray. When you fast, there's a greater anointing to pray and seek God than at other times. So I'm proud to be an American. I love everybody. I'm not mad at anybody except the devil."
Thompson said Rodgers' actions have made him embarrassed and hurt as a faith leader.
"I want to say this is not the way we know Christ, and that's not a representative of any Bible that I've read and studied over the course of my life," Thompson said. "I think it's heretical. I think he needs to repent."
