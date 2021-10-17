LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rev. Charles Elliott Jr., 84, is a longtime Louisville civil rights advocate.
The King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church pastor was born in Wheeler, Alabama and is not only a figure in the Civil Rights Movement in Louisville, but across the nation.
For generations, Rev. Elliott has always pushed to help those in need and stressed the importance of youth having a proper education.
In honor of that, hundreds gathered at the church to see him through the milestone achievement Sunday afternoon.
In 2012, Rev. Elliott was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame.
And in 2018, he was honored with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award presented by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.