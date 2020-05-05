LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Louisville’s music scene is facing an uncertain future due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Venues such as Headliners Music Hall have not had a performance in two months. No music, no performers and no money.
“It’s terrifying. It’s absolutely terrifying,” said owner Joe Argabrite.
He’s worried stages like his won’t see music for at least a year or longer.
“We’re going to need the help. We are absolutely going to be the last ones to open," Argabrite said. "A lot of the economy will be open and running long before we will.”
Argabright is part of the National Independent Venue Association, which sent a letter to Washington lobbying for money to support local artists and performance halls, normally a $9 billion dollar industry nationwide.
Paristown Pointe, Iroquois Amphitheater and Waterfront Park also are part of NIVA, while the Mercury Ballroom and the Palace Theater are part of promotions giant Live Nation.
Kentucky Performing Arts, which also is part of NIVA, is figuring out how it, too, can still continue with shows while social distancing. As of now, KPA has events scheduled for August, said President and CEO Kim Baker.
“If we find that we are not going to be able to do that, then the management company have been great about looking for alternative dates a little farther back,” she said.
Country Music Artist and Taylorsville, Kentucky, native J.D. Shelburne has had 35 shows cancelled.
“I had shows coming in every single day, festivals, fairs. I couldn’t keep up with them. Now, since coronavirus started, everything has kind of come to a screeching halt,” he said.
Shelburne said some cancelled events are slowly starting to be re-booked for this summer and fall.
Most up-and-coming artists don’t have a 401(k) or health insurance, creating even more pressure to land the next gig.
Argabrite said, "I don’t know too many businesses that can sit dormant for 12 to 18 months but that is what we are looking at."
"A lot of us will struggle to be here to see a reopening,” he said.
