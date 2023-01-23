LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer has been nominated for a national award, and LMPD is asking for the public to send in their votes so he can snag the top honor.
According to a news release from LMPD, Officer Cody Woolston was nominated for a 2023 RISE award.
Woolston was nominated because of his actions on Oct. 31, wen he rescued a woman police believe was preparing to commit suicide by jumping from an overpass on Breckenridge Lane, above I-264.
The RISE awards "were created to shine a light on the heroic stories of first responder partners who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect their communities," the organization's website states. Each year, one officers receives an award.
The awards were created by Axon Enterprises Inc., a technology company that provides TASER weapons, virtual reality training and other products for law enforcement agencies.
Members of the public can each vote once per day through Feb. 6, 2023 by clicking here.
A panel of judges will then review the top 10 finalists with the most votes in each category. Winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to Axon Accelerate, a technology trade show, in Phoenix, Arizona on May 23-25. He or she will also receive $1,000 and an Axon Roadshow Celebration at his or her agency.
