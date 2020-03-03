LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Muhammad Ali Boulevard was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a three-car crash involving a Louisville Metro Police cruiser.
LMPD said a van ran into the back of a police car as it was sitting in traffic just outside the WDRB News building. The force from the crash pushed the police car into the back of another car.
All of the drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the van was cited for having no license and no insurance.
