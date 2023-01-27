LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old woman.
LMPD said Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October of 2022.
🚨MISSING!!! Please help us find Gabrielle Hooper! - 33-years-old- 5’ 3” - 120 lbs.- Last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville *Gabrielle needs her medication and her family fears for her safety. Please call 911 or 574-LMPD if you see her! pic.twitter.com/INwVqugAlc— LMPD (@LMPD) January 19, 2023
She needs medication and her family fears for her safety, police said.
Hooper is described as 5-foot-4-inches tall and 120 pounds. It's unknown what she was last seen wearing.
If you see her, call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.