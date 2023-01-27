Photo of Gabrielle Hooper.jpg

Gabrielle Hooper. (Source: LMPD)

Editor's Note

Officials say around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023, Gabrielle Hooper was found safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old woman.

LMPD said Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October of 2022.

She needs medication and her family fears for her safety, police said.

Hooper is described as 5-foot-4-inches tall and 120 pounds. It's unknown what she was last seen wearing.

If you see her, call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags