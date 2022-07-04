LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed while riding an ATV in south Jefferson County on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a crash in the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road, near the Jefferson - Bullitt County line, around 3:30 p.m.
Police say a man, believed to be in his 40s, lost control while riding an ATV and crashed into a structure on private property. The male driver was ejected off the ATV.
Ellis said the man wasn't wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation, according to Ellis.
