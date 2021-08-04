LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Summer Reading Program wraps up at the Louisville Public Library, the library's mascot visited the practice facilities for Racing Louisville FC.
Gorp and his pal Stick have been on different adventures this summer. This week, Gorp asked the Racing Louisville FC players questions, and in return, they taught him some cool tricks on the field. Watch the video below.
Gorp also heard a story from the Kentucky Derby Museum about a racehorse and learned about archery from the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
Kids who finish the Summer Reading Program at the library earn a seat at a Racing Louisville game, along with passes to five other local attractions and sweet treats from Ehrler's Ice Cream.
Children ages five to 18 years old have until Saturday to finish their summer reading list.
