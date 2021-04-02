LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Public Safety director is stepping down.
In a release, Mayor Greg Fischer said Amy Hess is leaving Metro Government in May. She joined the city in Feb. 2020 as Chief of Public Services to oversee Public Works, Emergency Services, Corrections, Louisville Fire, Fleet and Facilities and Animal Services.
When former Louisville Metro Police Steve Conrad announced his retirement in May 2020, Hess was asked to take on the role of Chief of Public Safety. Her job was to oversee LMPD in addition to Fire, EMA and Corrections. That was as the pandemic was taking hold and just before the social justice protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Hess had been with the FBI before joining the city. She worked as Executive Assistant Director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, and was the highest-ranking woman in the FBI.
Hess joined Louisville government in part to be closer to family. Now she says she is stepping down to devote more time to family.
"I'm grateful to have had this opportunity to serve our community and the place I call home," Hess said in the release. "This past year has given me tremendous insight and a new appreciation for all that local government does, especially during periods of tumultuous change. Now, after 30 years of public service, it is time for me to prioritize my family and find other ways I can contribute.
"I'd like to thank the dedicated employees of Metro Government, particularly in our public safety departments, who have made so many personal sacrifices to help others and keep us safe," she continued. "It's been a privilege to serve alongside them."
Hess will continue to serve as Mayor Fischer's representative on the Louisville Metro's Criminal Justice Commission, a 29-member board responsible for criminal justice and public safety planning, research, and system-wide coordination and collaboration.
Fischer thanked Hess for helping the city through tumultuous times. The release said he and his leadership team will evaluate reporting structures for Public Safety in the weeks ahead.
