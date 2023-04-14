LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The quick action taken by two city workers when they noticed a man in his vehicle suffering from an overdose may have saved his life.
Slyvia Gardner and Jena McKinney did not hesitate to step in when they realized a man was overdosing earlier this week.
The man was nearly dead until they administered CPR and six doses of Narcan.
Bystanders, including two healthcare workers that were assisting, happened to be carrying the Narcan.
It happened around 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. That's when the two Louisville Metro Public Works Solid Waste enforcement officers noticed a traffic backup on Dixie Highway where they were driving after installing surveillance cameras in the area. Then they realized a man passed out in the driver's seat of his vehicle was causing the backup.
When Gardner and McKinney quickly pulled the man from the vehicle, he was not breathing and had no pulse. By all account, their heroic actions, and those from other bystanders who helped, saved the man's life.
"I look at it as that's someone else's family, and that's the right thing to do," Gardner said. "If you got the knowledge, use it."
"We try our best to do what's right, and at the end of the day the outcome was good," added McKinney. "That's all we care about is that that man got a second chance to wake up the next day. That's all that matters."
The man was taken to the hospital after he regained consciousness.
Gardner and McKinney said they'd do it again without hesitation.
