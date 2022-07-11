LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in Louisville were ranked as the best in the nation by an insurance company.
Quote Wizard analyzed 6 million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. and then evaluated four factors: speeding tickets, citations, accidents and DUIs. Cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents were rated as the best.
Louisville ranked first because it had the lowest number of citations, and had a low number of accidents, DUIs and speeding tickets.
|Rank
|City
|Accident rank
|DUI rank
|Speeding rank
|Citation rank
|1
|Louisville, Ky.
|65
|67
|64
|71
|2
|Hartford, Conn.
|68
|68
|55
|67
|3
|Little Rock, Ark.
|63
|47
|65
|70
|4
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|64
|71
|50
|57
|5
|Tulsa, Okla.
|67
|49
|57
|67
Bakersfield, California, ranked as the city with the worst drivers. It ranked eighth in accidents and citations, fourth in speeding and had the highest DUI rate.
Louisville ranked the sixth-best in 2021.
