LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville can drop off storm debris for free starting on Wednesday, June 28 .
Jefferson County residents can drop tree debris only at three locations:
- 535 Meriwether Avenue
- Public Works Yard at 595 North Hubbards Lane
- Public Works Yard at 10500 Lower River Road, enter from Bethany Lane
Only residents can drop off tree debris. Residents will be asked to provide an address.
The drop offs will be open from Wednesday, June 28 from noon to 7 p.m. Then from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 8, the drop offs are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All sites will be closed July 2 and July 4.
Contractors and businesses who are hauling debris can use the Waste Reduction Center for the usual fee.
