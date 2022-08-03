LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky.
SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster.
Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
IMAGES | Flooding leaves devastating damage in eastern Kentucky
Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Donations have been coming in and filling up a semi truck throughout the day. Organizers of the supply drive are specifically asking for personal hygiene products.
SOS International representatives said they were in eastern Kentucky over the weekend, and hygiene products are one of the biggest needs. They're asking for toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, sanitizers and women hygiene products.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Photos by: Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, & courtesy photo from KYANG pilot) July 28, 2022
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Photos by: Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, & courtesy photo from KYANG pilot) July 28, 2022
IMAGES | Flood floods leave devastating damage in eastern Kentucky
Beshear discusses flooding in eastern Kentucky
The supplies will be organized using SOS International's distribution model.
"When the items get there, they will be boxed in like kind," said Denise Sears, president and CEO of SOS International. "There will be an inventory label on it. They will know exactly what they have. One distribution center I was at on Sunday, I was very happy to see with pictures yesterday that they had collected much more than when I was there. There are boxes that had been dropped off with everything in it. So they don't actually know what they have."
The supplies will be handed out at shelters and clinics and taken around to people who can't or don't want to leave their homes.
SOS International representatives said they'll head out with the supplies in the next several days and will continue to stay in touch with people on the ground about any changing needs.
Many organizations are fundraising and holding drives including:
American Red Cross in Kentucky: Click here to donate
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky: Click here to donate
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: Click here to donate
Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence has created the KCADV Eastern Ky Flood Fund. The money will help survivors meet basic needs while they rebuild their lives. Click here to donate.
The Frazier Museum in downtown Louisville is donating $10 from each ticket sale to the 2022 Summer Beer Fest through Fri. Aug. 5. The donations go to the Red Cross. Click here for information.
Headliners Music Hall is giving a pair of free tickets to upcoming shows to those who donate through Fri. Aug. 5 during box office hours 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are collecting items like air mattresses, blankets, personal items, pet food, cell charges and bug repellent. They also ask for gift cards including gas and Walmart cards. Click here for information.