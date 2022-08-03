LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky.

SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster.

Donations have been coming in and filling up a semi truck throughout the day. Organizers of the supply drive are specifically asking for personal hygiene products.

SOS International representatives said they were in eastern Kentucky over the weekend, and hygiene products are one of the biggest needs. They're asking for toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, sanitizers and women hygiene products.

The supplies will be organized using SOS International's distribution model.

"When the items get there, they will be boxed in like kind," said Denise Sears, president and CEO of SOS International. "There will be an inventory label on it. They will know exactly what they have. One distribution center I was at on Sunday, I was very happy to see with pictures yesterday that they had collected much more than when I was there. There are boxes that had been dropped off with everything in it. So they don't actually know what they have."

The supplies will be handed out at shelters and clinics and taken around to people who can't or don't want to leave their homes.

SOS International representatives said they'll head out with the supplies in the next several days and will continue to stay in touch with people on the ground about any changing needs.

Many organizations are fundraising and holding drives including: 

  • American Red Cross in Kentucky: Click here to donate
  • Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky: Click here to donate
  • Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: Click here to donate
  • Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence has created the KCADV Eastern Ky Flood Fund. The money will help survivors meet basic needs while they rebuild their lives. Click here to donate. 
  • The Frazier Museum in downtown Louisville is donating $10 from each ticket sale to the 2022 Summer Beer Fest through Fri. Aug. 5. The donations go to the Red Cross. Click here for information.  
  • Headliners Music Hall is giving a pair of free tickets to upcoming shows to those who donate through Fri. Aug. 5 during box office hours 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.  They are collecting items like air mattresses, blankets, personal items, pet food, cell charges and bug repellent. They also ask for gift cards including gas and Walmart cards. Click here for information. 

