LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby week is typically busy for officials with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, but with the pandemic, travel has slowed down some this year.
Louisville airport officials say they have approximately 150 reservations for private aircraft, but that could change as more planes are booked through Derby.
In comparison, the best year recently was 2018 with 344 reservations. In 2009, the airport had its lowest bookings recently with fewer than 200.
The airport compares the number of planes on the ground at post time as a unit of measure.
"There are still private aircraft arriving, but it less than previous years," Natalie Ciresi Chaudoin, director of public relations for Louisville Regional Airport Authority said.
At the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, 14,500 passengers were scheduled to arrive in Louisville between Wednesday and Oaks Day. In 2019, the airport saw its highest number of passengers during Derby with 28,200.
