LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is offering free admission for children -- and giving away a special mini-bat -- to celebrate the holidays this month.
According to a news release, the museum is celebrating its 2nd Holidays at the Big Bat from Dec. 1 to Jan. 3. During this time, the museum is offering free admission for kids 12 and under, when parents use the promo code FROSTY2020 when purchasing tickets at sluggermuseum.com.
Advance tickets are required.
Special limited-edition holiday mini-bats will be given away to guests every Sunday. According to the news release, the mini-bats feature a snowy landscape, along with "Happy Holidays" messaging.
The bats can also be purchased online at SluggerGifts.com.
"We're swinging for the North Pole this holiday season," said Anne Jewell, vice president and executive director of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. "With free admission for kids 12 and under, families can expect to have a jolly time time at the museum."
Throughout the month, the museum will give children pre-packaged bat-nub ornament sets. Those sets include a pre-strung bat-nub, crayons and holiday stickers.
The museum will close on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On New Year's Day, the museum will open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.