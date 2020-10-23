LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is taking a swing at a new downtown location to catch more customers.
The historic bat maker opened a new outlet store on Main Street right next door to its factory and museum.
In addition to clothing, gloves and other gift items, customers will find pro-grade MLB bats that didn't make it to the league due to slight blemishes, sold at half-price.
Slugger leaders say the pandemic devastated the company and put it in a financial pickle.
A shortened baseball season cut demand for pro bats and the loss of tourism downtown tagged out downtown customers.
"I like it," said customer Marc Mastro. "It's new looking and fresh. I like the concept of not wasting the old bats and I think the pricing looks real attractive."
"Our company has been here since 1856 and we've survived depressions and fires and tornadoes and wars and everything else," said Ann Jewell, executive director of Louisville Slugger Museum. "We know Louisville will get through this and we want to be a part of that -- and that's part of what this is about: showing our love and devotion to downtown Louisville."
The factory outlet shop is only open Friday through Sunday.
