LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small act of kindness from a Louisville snow plow operator is being credited with helping save a life in the treacherous ice and frigid temps Christmas weekend.
Metro Public Works employee Le-Roy Ford was clearing roads around 8 p.m. Christmas Eve when he saw a car in a ditch along Six Mile Lane. A man and his daughter had been hit. As a dad himself, he knew he had to help.
"They're like you 'You saved the life,'" Ford said. "And when you really think about it, the more that I think about it, I possibly did," Ford said.
He used his plow as a barrier to help protect the car from any further crashes until emergency services could get there.
"When he had told me that he had his little girl in a car, it was at that point it wasn't a job," he said. "It was like, you know, fathers got to stick together. So, I wanted to make sure that they were safe. I feel like that, just like me, anyone else would do it. "
Ford doesn't have the family's contact information to stay in touch but said the dad kept thanking him over and over for the kindness he showed.
