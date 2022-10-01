LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers.
Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday.
The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For those who are more adventurous, there was also a hot pepper eating contest.
"I have been craving tacos for like a week. That was the first thing we ate when we got here," Felicity Ramos said.
The Louisville Taco Festival continues on Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.
