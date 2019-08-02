LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Thursday night in west Louisville.
The two kids, a 13-year-old and 15-year-old, were taken into custody at the Jefferson County Youth Correctional Facility.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th and Bank Streets. One victim was at 25th and Bank Streets, and the second victim was found a block away at 25th and St. Xavier Streets.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital. One victim, later identified by his grandmother as 15-year-old Amirrion Burkhead, died at the hospital, LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
The two teenagers are charged with murder, first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.