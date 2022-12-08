LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A UPS driver who went viral on TikTok for his reaction to snacks left on the front porch of a Louisville home got to meet the family that made him famous.
Dorian Young got excited when he found the snacks and drinks left out on the front porch as he delivered a package to the Barnett family.
The homeowners posted a video of his reaction on TikTok and it went viral.
@toniraebarnett Snacks for our delivery drivers. This reaction might be one of the best! #snackcart #fyp #ups #nestcam #christmas #delivery #foryou ♬ Here Comes Santa Claus - Gene Autry
On Thursday, the family and the driver got to meet.
There were hugs all around as Young met the Barnett family. But this time, he had a surprise delivery for them.
There was Capri Sun, water, chips and more so they can keep their snack cart full to thank their delivery drivers.
"It's really exciting, everyone who knows me are hitting me up, 'Oh my god you're on TV' and people are giving me Capri Suns when they see me out now," Young said.
Young has been with UPS for three years.
