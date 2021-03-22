LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans of any age.
In a news release Monday from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, the local VA said it is reaching out to veterans via phone, letters VETex and messages through My HealtheVet. Veterans can call 502-287-4426 to request an appointment through the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center.
For the latest vaccines updates at the VA, click here. Veterans who would like to enroll for VA health care should call 502-287-5591 or click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.