LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Public Works is requesting the four electronic scooter vendors licensed in the city to enforce some speed limit changes in specific areas to improve safety for riders, drivers and pedestrians.
The city is working with Bird, Lime, Bolt and Spin to establish a no-ride zone, a no-parking zone and two reduced-speed zones. The goal is to help reduce the number of accidents and injuries in busy areas where scooters, drivers and pedestrians share the same space.
Metro Public Works has asked all scooter operators to integrate these changes into their geofencing by late next week. An email statement from Public Works explains geofencing are "geographical boundaries which automate enforcement by either stopping or slowing a vehicle when it enters that area."
According to a spokesperson with Metro Public Works, if companies do not comply with the city's policies, a business license can be suspended. However, the spokesperson added that the city has received no push back, and all the companies are being helpful by cooperating with the changes.
No-ride zones:
- Kentucky School for the Blind
- Dave Armstrong Extreme Park
No-parking zones:
- Waterfront Park
- Dave Armstrong Extreme Park
- Kentucky School for the Blind
Note: The Highlands and the Central Business District, which includes Waterfront Park and a large portion of downtown Louisville, might also be included in the no-parking zone, but Public Works must first identify designated parking areas first before excluding these locations.
10 mph zone:
- Waterfront Park
- University of Louisville
- Central Business District
5 mph zone:
- Big Four Bridge
- Mid-City Mall
- YUM! Pavilion
For a map of each area, click here.
Riders will be able to see the geofences when the companies' apps are updated. Once a rider has entered a special zone, there should also be an audio message or notification within the app.
Bird and Lime already have rules regarding speed or parking for Waterfront Park, the Big Four Bridge and the skate park. But the goal with these changes is to make sure all companies are consistently enforcing the same safety protocol.
The geofencing takes the responsibility off the rider, because the scooter should automatically slow down, come to a stop or refuse to park and end the ride. This also means that riders will not be in trouble or responsible if a geofence fails.
All of these changes are based on the most recent updates to Metro Louisville's policies. A city ordinance does not currently exist regarding electronic scooters. However, Metro Council member David James said that council would consider making everything official with an ordinance, once "the bugs are worked out."
Many of the speed changes would impact Metro Council member Barbara Sexton Smith's Fourth District. She welcomes the scooters, the service they provide and the revenue they generate. Between the four companies, there are currently 650 electronic scooters licensed to operate in Louisville. Each day, Metro Louisville collects one dollar per scooter that is used.
Sexton Smith, however, added that the city "must still put safety first." She was informed that one of the scooter companies was allowing the scooters to reach a speed of 20 mph, which violates the city's policy of a maximum 15 mph. Creating and enforcing these new reduced-speed zones, she believes, is very important.
"Every life in this city is worth the expense, in order to prevent any tragic accidents or injuries," Sexton Smith said.
With the new technology available, the companies should spare no expense to make sure safety is a priority, Sexton Smith said. Looking to the future, the councilwoman hopes that the geofencing technology will be used to prevent any scooter from operating on the sidewalks. And she also would like to see the scooters automatically shut down once it gets dark out.
WDRB News reached out to Bird, Lime, Bolt and Spin for comment. Two companies, Bird and Lime, responded Friday afternoon with statements:
"Bird is working with the city to ensure we meet safety requirements," a company spokesperson said.
"We understand the city is considering moderating speed limits in certain areas of the city," a Lime spokesperson said. "We will continue to work with them to provide a scooter program that is both safe and respectful to local Louisville communities."
