LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company debuted a new children's book Wednesday morning.
"Tapper's Big Adventure: Where's the Water?" features the Water Company mascot.
Tapper takes students on a journey through restaurants, parks, pools, and more to discover how water works in our community.
Field Elementary students got to hear a special reading of the book Wednesday morning with Tapper.
This school also gets partial credit for the book.
"They formed some focus groups here, and we had one of our staff persons come and read the book to them," explained Channa Newman, manager of education and outreach for the Louisville Water Company. "And they gave us ideas on -- they thought that didn't work, or that word didn't sound right, or maybe how we could change the pictures."
Newman added that, in a way, they were the editors and publishers of the book.
The book costs $5 and proceeds go toward water education locally and around the world.
To purchase the book, click here.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.