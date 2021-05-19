LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual Muhammad Ali Festival will mark the five-year anniversary of the legendary boxer's death in June.
The 10-day festival kicks off on June 3 at Cave Hill Cemetery, where Ali is buried, with a private and public remembrance ceremony. Attendees will receive a rose that can be laid at Ali's grave or kept as something to reflect on. They will also be given a $2 off coupon for admission to the Muhammad Ali Center that can be used any time during the festival.
The Ali Center is expanding its hours for the festival. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. daily from June 3 through June 13, the last day of the festival. Some local restaurants will even offer Muhammad Ali-themed foods.
At the Ali Center, festivalgoers can watch the world premier of the "City of Ali" documentary, which captures stories and events that happened in Louisville after Ali's death. Starting June 4, there will be screenings of the documentary every day of the festival. The center's Archival Library will also open to the public June 8, and artifacts will be showcased throughout the festival.
The Ali Center is offering tickets for $10, or $20 that will include admission to the exhibits. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Also as part of the festival, the Ali Community Bus will visit neighborhoods around the city with games and activities 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, Wednesday, June 9, and Friday, June 11.
There will also be a poetry and art contest for students. Information and a link to submit can be found by clicking here.
For more information about festival events, click here.
