LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and a Louisville woman was charged with murder after a car crash on the Watterson Expressway at Breckenridge Lane.
LMPD said at about 4 a.m. Sunday, LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to a call of a car crash on the Watterson Expressway approaching Breckenridge Lane.
Police said one of the cars was engulfed in flames. The person inside had fatal injuries and died at the scene.
Maria Lara, 42, was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, among other charges, according to an arrest citation.
Lara was drinking at a bar on Preston Highway, according to an arrest citation. A witness told police that Lara was weaving prior to the crash and almost hit a concrete wall.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
All lanes of Interstate 264 east between Taylorsville Road and Breckenridge Lane were closed for over five hours Sunday morning.
