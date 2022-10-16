LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
Louisville Fire recovered the body a short time later, Smiley said.
Miriam Hope was identified by Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Sunday. The coroner's office said the cause was consistent with drowning, but didn't determine the manner of death.
