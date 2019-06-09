LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a crash that happened Sunday morning in Oldham County.
According to Oldham County Police, around 6:10 a.m., emergency officials received a report about a two-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of US 42.
Police say a white 2018 Honda Accord, driven by 21-year-old Paula Garcia, of Louisville, was traveling east on US 42, when she crossed the center line in a curve.
Authorities say when Garcia crossed the center line, she hit a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer that was traveling west.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Blazer was taken to U of L Hospital. His current condition is not known.
Police have not determined what caused the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.