LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is left with questions after an anti-Black Lives Matter letter was left in her front yard.
On Monday morning, Abby Koenig and her family woke up to the note responding to the Black Lives Matter sign that sits in front of their house.
Koenig lives in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, an area she said seems to be mostly supportive of the BLM movement.
"There's signs all over the place," Koenig said.
Koenig posted a picture of the letter in the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. She said the now-deleted post received opinions in favor of the movement as well as against.
But Koenig said she's stumped on why someone left the letter in her yard making fun of the Black Lives Matter Movement.
"It seems to be coming from the Black Lives Matter movement folks who might write something like this, but as I said you read it and you're like no, no, no that's awful," she said.
Part of the letter reads "Keep raising our flag, our freedom to speak through tactics of bullying and terror, will inflict misery for all those who beg to differ. We will continue to oppose monogamy, we will continue to use violence and hate to further our cause."
Koenig is a communications professor who teaches on diversity and inclusion. But she isn't sure why she's on the receiving end of the letter.
"I thought to bring attention to it because of how absurd and hurtful and hateful it is," said Koenig. "I mean it's really hateful if you read it."
Whoever the mystery messenger is, she just wants them to hear her message.
"Be with Black Lives Matter or not, but supporting the lives of Black people is something I value, and my family values," said Koenig.
She said two other people responded to her post in the Nextdoor app saying they received the same letter.
