LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young Louisville woman whose music inspired many has lost her battle with brain cancer.
Jana Robey, 21, has died.
WDRB News first told you about Jana in December. While she was a freshman at The Christian Academy of Louisville, the high school field hockey star was diagnosed with brain cancer.
But despite the unsettling news, Jana told WDRB News she would never lose hope — no matter the outcome.
"I had this, like, overwhelming sense of peace," she said late last year. "And I couldn't explain it, except that the Lord has given me that."
Through all the treatments, Robey lost her hair, but she kept playing the piano and kept praying.
"God is the only one with an eternal perspective," she said. "We just see what is just right in front of us. He sees above and the whole journey."
Despite five-hour daily round trips to Bloomington, Indiana, for radiation treatments, Robey graduated and even started college in Cedarville, Ohio, with a brother and two cousins.
"We always talked about how all four of us would be there at the same time," Robey said.
Six years into her battle, Robey became blind in one eye and was unable to walk but was still preparing to start online college courses in December.
One of her loves was playing the same piano her grandmother played.
"She and her brother were forced to play early on," said Jackie Robey, Jana's mother. "And I'm really glad I was forced to play."
Jana not only played songs, but she also wrote them. Last year, she inspired thousands of people when a video of her playing and singing her song, "You Are my Joy" played during Pastor Kyle Idleman's sermon at Southeast Christian Church.
"Yes, we lament in our situations, but God is with us," Jana said in December. "And we can still find joy in that in whatever we're going through."
"It is just so cool to see other people just be blessed by her — her message, her words," added Jeff Robey, Jana's father.
"I'm so thankful and so proud of her, and she's just doing what God wants her to do and making the most of every day and every opportunity," said Jackie Robey.
Jana had one message for WDRB News viewers last year, as Christmas approached:
"Make the most of this time of year," she said. "And just remember the hope that we have because Jesus came."
Jana died on Aug. 18, 2020, at Norton Children's Hospital. According to her online obituary, a Celebration of Jana's life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. at the church immediately before the service on Saturday.
All of us at WDRB News send our condolences to her family.
