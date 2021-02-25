LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo's baby seal now has a name!
Finsbay, the result of a public vote, comes from the town where gray seals are found in Scotland. Finsbay is located on the island of Rona, which is the origin of the name of the zoo's seal.
Voting on the name ended Wednesday.
“It made sense to choose something meaningful to the species and this town is known for harbor and gray seals,” said Tracy Unger, a zoo keeper at the Louisville Zoo.
Finsbay was born in late-December, the eighth in the history of the zoo, and is now perfecting his swimming skills in a private pool area. He's not on public exhibit yet.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.