LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is celebrating it's newest resident: a babirusa piglet.
According to a news release, the piglet was born on April 29 to mother, Patrice, and father, Albus.
The Zoo tweeted images of the piglet Wednesday morning.
"Our newest addition has been spending his time behind-the-scenes with mom, but can now be viewed from the Islands Pavilion 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. daily through Father's Day," the zoo tweeted.
"Every animal birth is significant," said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney, in a statement. "This is what our Zoo community does, we save animals together. Along with other AZA-accredited zoos, your Louisville Zoo is proud to tell the story about a fascinating and special animal we are helping to propagate and protect."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.