LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is loosening its rules on required reservations for visitors.
In a Facebook post, the Louisville Zoo said online reservations will no longer be required for zoo members.
For regular guests, zoo officials said reservations are still recommended as tickets are only available while they last.
Although the zoo is still operating at reduced capacity, guests can now walk any path through the zoo rather than through a directed route.
