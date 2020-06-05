LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoos and aquariums can reopen in Kentucky at reduced capacity on Monday, and the Louisville Zoo is taking steps to welcome visitors again — but has not disclosed an official restart date.
The zoo said on Facebook Friday that it has a plan in place, has taken precautions, trained staff, completed inspections and posted signs, including one that shows two people between a jumping lion and reads, “Social Distancing Protects the Pride! Stay an African lion’s length (6 feet) apart.”
“We are following all the latest guidelines from public health authorities to ensure a healthy experience for all,” the zoo said. “We hope to have more news to share with you next week!”
Without usual ticket sales and with the cancellation of the Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival, the zoo's budget has taken a hit.
The Louisville Zoo has been closed to the public since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
