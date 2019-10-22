LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After weeks of waiting, Louisville Zoo officials have announced the name of the 3-month-old elephant calf: Fitz.
Mikki gave birth to Fitz on Aug. 2. It's only the second elephant born at the Louisville Zoo in its 50-year history. Not long after the birth, the Zoo announced a contest to name the calf.
After thousands of names came pouring in from online and at the exhibit, the Zoo announced the three finalists: Fitz, Rocket and Walt. The final three names had duplicate submissions, the Zoo said, so the staff held a random drawing to determine the finalists.
"Fitz" was submitted by Prospect, Kentucky, resident Kristin Hays, who said she got her love of elephants from her grandfather. Zoo officials said Tatyana Malkin's 9-year-old daughter, Sofia, asked her to submit "Rocket," to match the zoo's new baby bongo, Groot. He was named after the character in the popular Marvel movie "Guardians of the Galaxy." Meade County resident Taylor Barr submitted "Walt," as an homage to Walt Disney.
A heart transplant recipient from Norton Children's Hospital helped announce the winning name.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.