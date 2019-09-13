LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's the Louisville Zoo's newest, and arguably the cutest, resident. Now, the month-old baby elephant calf needs a name, and you can help. 

IMAGES | Louisville Zoo's baby elephant meets the public for the first time

To submit your name idea, visit the zoo's official website and follow the contest's rules. The deadline to submit a name is Sept. 29. 

Three names will be chosen as finalists, and the public will vote on their favorite from Oct. 7 to 20. The winning name will be revealed the week of Oct. 21.

The person who submits the winning name will receive the grand prize basket, which includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo for up to five people. If the name you submit is one of the three finalists, you will also win a prize basket. 

You can see the baby elephant and his mother, Mikki, from 10 a.m. until noon daily at the zoo.

