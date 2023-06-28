LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visibility in the Louisville area was down to two miles as another Air Quality Alert was issued for Kentuckiana on Wednesday.
Drifting smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to hang over the area. Louisville is one of several major cities affected by the smoke as it settles over southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and moves into parts of West Virginia.
Across Canada, 490 fires are burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.
On Wednesday the AirNow.gov site listed Louisville's air quality as "unhealthy." The site lets people type in their zip code to see what the air quality is in their area.
On Wednesday the site rated the air in Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Pittsburgh, as "very unhealthy."
The air quality alert will remain in effect through Thursday in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
A heat advisory has also been issued for Friday morning for the Greater Louisville area, with heat indexes expected to approach 105.
The advisory will take effect Thursday afternoon for Dubois and Perry County.
People in sensitive groups such as pregnant women, the elderly, young children and people with respiratory illnesses should avoid heavy outdoor exertion and try to finish outdoor activities in the morning, when levels are lower. Pay attention to related symptoms and make sure to have a rescue inhaler.
