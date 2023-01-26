LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently.
According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors.
"This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the owner posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Angio's is closing permanently. Due to the rising cost of labor and product, we've determined that it's no longer sustainable. We want to thank everyone for their support over the past 25+ years in Hikes Point, J-Town and the entire city of Louisville."
The restaurant's most recent location was at 1915 Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
The owner thanked customers, but said it's time to move on and move forward.
