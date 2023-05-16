LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville animal shelters are still struggling with overcrowding, but you can help one at a special event next week.
The Animal Care Society in Louisville helps pets that may have been written off by others. The facility is down five kennels, forcing employees to put dogs in lobbies and offices.
To help with the emergency funds needed, ACS is hosting the "Brunch by Night" Pet Gala.
"It's a little twist on breakfast for dinner," said Megan Gontermann, executive director of the Animal Care Society. "You get some amazing eggs and biscuits and gravy and all sorts of unique experiences. ... It will be a great night, fun, and seeing adoptable pets, helping the voiceless and the ones that need us the most."
Brunch by Night is Thursday, May 25, at the Peterson Dumesnill House in Crescent Hill. Tickets are $125. To purchase yours, click here.
