LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Four Bridge is going gold, beginning Thursday night.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the lights on the Big Four Bridge will be in gold to shine a light on Norton Children's Hospital patients, families and staff.
Gold is the color of childhood cancer awareness.
Each year, Norton Children's Cancer Institute treats more than 3,000 patients from Kentucky and Indiana.
The gold lighting will continue on Friday, Sept. 2, as well as on Monday and Tuesday nights, Sept. 5-6.
