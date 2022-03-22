LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Chef Space is getting $330,000 to help aspiring "entrée-preneurs" get their businesses off the ground.
Chef Space is one of 10 community projects in Louisville getting a total of $5 million in federal funding after President Joe Biden signed the omnibus spending package last Tuesday, funding the federal government through October.
The program is a food business accelerator that helps culinary creatives launch and sustain successful businesses by providing them with a commercial kitchen space and business training.
Chef Space's president, Tom Murro, said the grant will help them renovate their kitchen and create a new area for producing packaged goods.
"By renovating a 1,500 sq. ft. area of the kitchen and adding state-of-the-art equipment, it will increase our capacity to host additional Entrée-preneurs' here in the heart of West Louisville's Russell neighborhood," Murro said in a news release on Tuesday.
Other projects getting a portion of the federal funding include Louisville Metro's Black and Diverse Business Wealth Initiative, Volunteers of America Unity House, Maple Street Park project, Youthbuild's Smoketown Hopebox project and more.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.