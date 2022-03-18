LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten Louisville projects aimed at community improvements were awarded money this week as part of the federal spending bill.
President Joe Biden signed the omnibus spending package on Tuesday, funding the federal government through October. The bill passed the Senate 68-31 last week.
Of that funding, $5.1 million will be allocated to 10 different projects throughout Louisville as part of the spending plan, according to Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-3).
“From investing in our community to helping promote racial equity and accessibility, this funding will help support Louisville and the outstanding people who call it home,” Yarmuth said in a news release. “Combined with increased funding levels for critical government programs, this legislation represents a monumental investment in working families, our young people, and our entire community. I’m proud to have worked hard to ensure these local projects were included in this legislation, and I’m honored to see President Biden sign it into law.”
Below is a list of the projects:
- $330,000 for Chef Space, the West Louisville food incubator
- $250,000 for Louisville Metro's Black and Diverse Business Wealth Initiative
- $1,000,000 for sidewalk rehabilitation
- $225,000 for Volunteers of America Unity House
- $500,000 for Maple Street Park project
- $480,000 for MSD's Park Duvalle odor control program
- $1,000,000 for UofL's Robotics and Additive Manufacturing Pathways to SUCCESS program
- $600,000 for Youthbuild's Smoketown Hopebox project
- $50,000 for riverbank erosion issues at Chickasaw Park
In the California neighborhood, the Maple Street project is already well underway.
"$500,000 is really going to allow us to create a top of the line amenity," said Brooke Pardue, CEO and president of the Parks Alliance of Louisville. "You're not going to be able to pick up this park and put it anywhere else in our community and have it make since. It's going to be very specific to the California neighborhood."
Pardue said they have been meeting with neighborhood residents and leaders to find what is needed and wanted. Surveys indicated greenspace, picnic tables, pavilions, outdoor classrooms and walking trails were at the top of the list.
The area on Maple Street between W.J. Hodge and 26th Street was devastated by flash flooding in August 2009. The land was purchased through a FEMA hazard mitigation grant and must be used as greenspace. Pardue said FEMA is currently reviewing plans for the park and the group cannot begin work there until the plans are authorized. There's been no indication when that might take place.
"We have done extensive community outreach in the California neighborhood to really understand what the priorities are for the neighbors," Pardue said. "We are so blessed as community to have leaders and donors invested in this project."
